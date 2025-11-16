Assam: Shameful act by the headmaster of Mazbat Adarsha High School; girl student ‘harassed’

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a shameful act the Headmaster of Mazbat Adarsha High School, Orang allegedly entered the women’s washroom and slapped a girl student.

On November 14, on the Children’s Day, after completing a dance performance, girl students entered the washroom to change their clothes. At that moment, Headmaster Arvind Kumar Singh allegedly went inside and slapped the student in the washroom.

Following the incident, on November 15, a chaotic scene erupted in the school. It has been alleged that the Headmaster had long been keeping a lustful eye on women. A woman teacher of the school alleged that the Headmaster told her: “if I get you in my life, I don’t need anything else.” She further said that whenever he saw any unmarried woman teacher, he would ask:

“Do you have a boyfriend?” If she replied no, he would again say:

“How can you stay without a boyfriend at this age? When will you get married? How does it feel to live alone?” She also alleged that whenever she went to his office, he would even hang his clothes on the door, making her uncomfortable.

Many female teachers and girl students have earlier complained that the Headmaster had been looking at them with a lustful attitude for a long time. Local residents, guardians, and student organisations such as ABSU and the Gorkha Students’ Union gathered at the school.

Later, Orang Police arrived at the school, detained the Headmaster, and took him to the police station. Even inside the station, the agitated public demanded appropriate punishment.

