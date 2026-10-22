Assam: Sharadiya Durgotsav concludes in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: An atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm prevailed in Biswanath Chariali on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Wednesday. On the final day of Sharadiya Durgotsav, special sacred rituals of Vijaya Dashami were observed at the Puja mandaps of all the Durga Puja committees in the district. After performing prayers for the immersion of Goddess Durga, devotees took out processions carrying the Durga idols through Biswanath town. Amidst the traditional sounds of dhak and dhol and a devout atmosphere, the idols were immersed in the Brahmaputra river at Biswanath Ghat.

According to administration data, a total of 92 idols were immersed at Biswanath Ghat this time.

Under the initiative of the public and the Durga Puja Celebration Committee of Dakshin Golia in Biswanath district, religious programmes starting from October 11, along with various sports, literary, and cultural competitions, were organised from October 16 to 20 to mark the silver jubilee year. Held at the Keshabaj Bulan Kachari field premises in Golia, this programme emphasised literature, culture, and sports alongside religious traditions.

On the other hand, at Phatika Bakari in Biswanath district, Durga Puja was celebrated with multi-day programmes from October 16 to 21 under the initiative of the Phatika Do-Bhui Gaon Public Durga Puja Committee on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee 2026.