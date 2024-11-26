Assam: Shasanka Gogoi Clinches Bronze at Hand-To-Hand Fighting World Cup Finale in Kazakhstan

GUWAHATI: Shasanka Gogoi, originating from Demow, brought pride to Assam by clinching a bronze medal in the Under-57 kg category at the World Cup Final 2024 Hand-to-Hand Fighting Championship which took place from November 20 to 23 in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Shasanka was one of four athletes representing Assam at the global event, highlighting the region's increasing recognition in combat sports.
Debajit Gogoi, the general secretary of the All Assam Hand-to-Hand Sports Association, acted as a referee at the championship, enhancing Assam's visibility and emphasizing the state's role in the sport's global success.
Meanwhile, Emon Gogoi, a resident of Jorhat, Assam, won the bronze medal in the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship, which took place earlier in May in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The achievement marks a significant milestone for Assam and adds to the state’s growing prominence in the field of martial arts.
Representing Assam with pride, Emon Gogoi showcased outstanding talent and resilience throughout the competition, ultimately earning a podium finish in the prestigious event.
The Ju-Jitsu Association of Assam took to social media to celebrate this auspicious occasion, highlighting Gogoi’s accomplishment as a source of pride for the region.
Gogoi's success inspires aspiring athletes across Assam and reaffirms the potential and talent present in the state.