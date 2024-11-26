Assam: Shasanka Gogoi Clinches Bronze at Hand-To-Hand Fighting World Cup Finale in Kazakhstan

GUWAHATI: Shasanka Gogoi, originating from Demow, brought pride to Assam by clinching a bronze medal in the Under-57 kg category at the World Cup Final 2024 Hand-to-Hand Fighting Championship which took place from November 20 to 23 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Shasanka was one of four athletes representing Assam at the global event, highlighting the region's increasing recognition in combat sports.

Debajit Gogoi, the general secretary of the All Assam Hand-to-Hand Sports Association, acted as a referee at the championship, enhancing Assam's visibility and emphasizing the state's role in the sport's global success.