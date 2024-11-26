Assam: Missing man reunites with family in Bihar

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: The Darrang District Legal Services Authority has successfully reunited Dinesh Mistry, a 65-year-old resident of Bihar, with his family.

A few days earlier, Dinesh Mistry was found in a helpless condition with a broken leg on the streets of Mangaldai. Officer in Charge of Mangaldai Police Station Inspector Mukut Kakati with the help of the people of the locality took him to Niribili Old Age Home at Chapai near here where he was provided with food and care. They also arranged his medical treatment at Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

On being informed, the Secretary of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Darrang coordinated with local authorities, including the police and other officials, as well as the Secretary of DLSA, Gaya and Chandauti Police Station in Gaya in Bihar to ensure Dinesh’s safe return to his home. The DLSA Gaya too worked together to ensure Dinesh’s safe return to his home in Bihar. Finally Dinesh Mistry was returned back to his home in Bihar on November 23 after observing all the formalities.

This heartwarming story highlights the efforts of the District Legal Services Authority as well as of the people-friendly Police Officer Mukut Kakati in helping those in need and reuniting this helpless man with his family.

Also Read: Assam: DSSXX Hosts Commemorative Meeting Honoring Rabin Chaudhury

Also Watch: