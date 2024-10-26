Nagaland: Communities Unite in Condolence Messages Following Tragic Accident

KOHIMA: Messages of condolence and solidarity continue to pour in on the tragic loss of the death of Themmaso Tallanao, TMNL President, and Masothing Mangshon, Assistant General Secretary TMNL, who died in a mishap on Thursday morning.

All Naga Students' Association, Manipur, ANSAM expressed its saddest moment in the killing of the two young leaders working for the cause of Naga's interest in Manipur. ANSAM reiterates its commitment to the Naga cause in appreciation of the work of Tallano and Mangshon whose memories will live on in Naga history, they said.

The Eastern Kuki Chiefs' Association, the Kuki Students' Organisation in Kamjong, and the Kuki Women's Union in Kamjong have separately condoled the death of two young Tangkhul leaders.

Signed with the profound shock of the tragic accident that occurred near Singcha Junction, Kamjong District on 24th October 2024 which claimed reportedly lives, are: St. Lhingboi Haokip, President KWU Kamjong; Helun Vaiphei, General Secretary KSO Kamjong and Albert Letgin Haokip, General Secretary EKCA.

They extended condolence messages to the relatives of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery. Their message was of sympathy and conveyed that the thoughts and prayers are being directed towards the families of the victims, the TMNL or Tangkhul Youth Council, and, more broadly, the people of Tangkhul. Rest the souls in peace.

As a gesture of condolence, the Naga Students' Organization in Lahe town within the Naga Self-Administered Zone (NSAZ) shared its sorrow over the untimely deaths of the two young leaders of the Naga struggle. They pointed out that the leaders had assessed the impact of restrictions on the Free Movement on the indigenous Naga community and border fencing in the Naga Homeland, which they claimed was against the wishes of the Naga people.

The supreme sacrifice of all the leaders in the struggle for the Naga cause shall always be remembered by all the Naga students and youth pursuing their shared Naga destiny, says NSAZ.

The Chandel Naga People's Organisation (CNPO) said in its condolence message that the two young and dynamic Naga leaders were on official duty with the NSF team to assess the implications of the abrogation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) in the border areas. It said that the sacrifices made by these brave leaders were greatly honored.

The Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, a Liangmai Naga Students' Union in Manipur, expressed deep condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the leaders who passed away. The statement said, "Both Themmaso Tallanao and Masothing were visionary leaders, giving up their lives for the well-being and development of the community.". The Lamkang Kurchuknao Kunpun in Chandel District said, "Their exemplary contributions to the Naga cause would forever be in our hearts." The Tarao Students' Union of Chandel District declared: "The sacrifices by the two dashing leaders are highly honored and become the beacon of unity, strength, and boldness in the Naga movement for 'NAGAS WITHOUT BORDERS.'