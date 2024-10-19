Assam: Kati Bihu celebrated in Dima Hasao

Correspondent

Haflong:, The District Agriculture Office, Dima Hasao, Assam Organised Kati Bihu Celebration and Awareness Campaign on Various Schemes of Agriculture Department atKalachand Seed Farm on Thursday.

In this connection a well-attended meeting was held at the Kalachand Seed Farm where a huge number of farmers Maibang block attended.

Officials from Agriculture department and Scientists from Kishi Vigyan Kendra, Haflong and others explained about the government schemes and other assistances for the farmers also spoke on scientific and organic cultivations

District Agriculture Officer ANarzary explained the significance of the Kati Bihu related to the farmers and their agricultural activities along with others from KVK etc. He also explained the scientific reasons for the celebration of Kati Bihu which help the farmers for their agricultural produces.

DAO appealed to the farmers to avail the opportunities which are being provided for doubling their crops.

P Chetia from Agriculture Engineering said the celebration of Kati Bihu is important for the farmers as they worship for their good harvest.

