Assam: 'Shiksha Setu Axom' App Wins Gold at National e-Governance Awards

GUWAHATI: The state government's mobile application 'Shiksha Setu Axom' won the gold award for excellence in e-governance given by the Centre's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. It was given at the prestigious National Conference on e-Governance 2024 held in Mumbai on September 3.

Om Prakash, Director, Assam Samagra Siksha Mission, and Sanjoy Dutta, Executive Director of the mission, received the award on behalf of the State Government. Organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, it recognised the innovative use of technology to transform educational governance.

The 'Shiksha Setu Axom' mobile app has 4.9 million subscribers and forms the fulcrum of efforts to revolutionize the manner in which education is managed within the Assam government. Thus, by tracking in real time, the geo-fenced attendance of teachers and students along with non-teaching staff in schools and colleges, the mobile app greatly enhances transparency and efficiency in educational institutions across the State. This novel way of monitoring set a new benchmark in educational governance apart from highlighting the ability of technology to seamlessly manage administrative functions.

Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said he was proud that the app gained national recognition "entirely because of the farsighted leadership and uncompromising zeal for change of our Hon'ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.". Pegu took to social media platform X to express his excitement thus: "A step towards fulfilling HCM @himantabiswa's dream to make Assam among 5 best states of India. Proud moment for Assam as Shiksha Setu receives national recognition and awarded at the National Conference on e-Governance at Mumbai. Congratulations to Dr. Om Prakash and Sri Sanjay Dutta, MD and ED respectively of @Samagra_Assam, all the officers, teachers, CRCCs for their support."

The success of the app stands as proof of the undying commitment of the State to utilizing technology for tacking problems in the education sector, especially through the implementation of the 'Shiksha Setu Axom'. This award adds to the momentum of Assam's drive to upgrade its educational infrastructure and governance.

The total number of awards given at the major event of the National Conference on e-Governance 2024 is nine gold, six silver, and one jury for different categories of excellence in digital transformation in governance.