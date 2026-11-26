A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Preparations are underway in full swing for the 4th Annual Central Raax, Bhaona Festival, and a colourful cultural programme to be organised by the Central Committee of Assam Shilpi Kanan in collaboration with culturally inclined people of the region on December 4, 5, and 6 at the historic Nehrubali on the banks of the Kolong in Nagaon.

According to the programme schedule, the festival will commence on December 4 morning with the flag hoisting by Karthik Saha, Executive President of Assam Shilpi Kanan. The memorial tribute will be offered by Mridupawan Bora, General Secretary of the organisation. Following the Naam-Prasanga programme at noon, the Tilak Chandra Majumdar Memorial Award, instituted in memory of late Tilak Chandra Majumdar, a devoted practitioner of Sankari culture, educationist and former president of Assam Shilpi Kanan, will be conferred on Ghanakanta Bora Borbayon, an eminent Baynacharya, recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Padma Shri.

The Central Raax Festival in the evening will be inaugurated by Rupak Sarmah, MLA of the Nagaon-Batadrava constituency, while Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta will attend the programme as the chief guest. Raax and Bhaona performances will be staged by adolescent girls and young women from different parts of the district.