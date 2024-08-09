Assam: Shopkeeper Accused of Sexual Assault on School Student

Bijni: Another incident of sexual assault has come to light in the state of Assam. The victim was mentioned to the Class 10 student and the incident took place at Bijni in the Chirang District of the state.

The culprit was identified as a shopkeeper whose shop was near the school where the victim was studying. The girl became a victim of the actions of a man named Taher Ali. According to the complaint, after school had ended and while she was waiting for her mother, Taher Ali allegedly touched the girl's private parts and subjected her to abuse. The incident involving Taher Ali came to light after the girl shared the details with her mother.

In connection with the incident, the girl's mother lodged an FIR against Taher Ali at the Bijni police station, demanding a thorough investigation of the accused and the closure of the shop located in front of the school. In this regard, the police have registered Case No. 12/24 at Bijni police station and are investigating the matter under Section 8 of the POCSO Act. The accused, Taher Ali, has been mentioned to be absconding.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Bijni unit has demanded the immediate arrest of Taher Ali and appropriate punishment in connection with the incident. The parents and relatives of the student have also demanded that the police take immediate and strict action against the perpetrator and give justice to the victim.

