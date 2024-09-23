Assam: Shopkeeper Arrested with Narcotics in Bijni

Bijni: Assam Police continues its operations against narcotics substances in the state. In a very recent operation, a Bijni Police team was able to arrest one person with narcotics.

Bijni police have arrested one Gautam Sarkar for possession of narcotics. He is the owner of Sarkar Brothers. The Bjini Police team carried out a raid on LNB Road in Bijni to arrest him. Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted the raid at Sarkar Brothers, which is a shop specializing in mobile and watch repairs.

The police team recovered narcotics in Sarkar’s possession during this raid. The drugs seized weighed 0.53 grams. Gautam Sarkar was thereafter arrested and taken to Bijni police station for further investigation.

Previously, in a major crackdown against drug trafficking, a drug peddler was arrested by the police near the Guwahati Railway Station. Acting on credible information, the special task force (STF) of the Assam police conducted a raid at Railway Gate No. 2 falling under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station.

It led to the apprehension of a man identified as Ariful Ali, aged 28, who is a resident of this area and is the son of late Sahabuddin Ali. A total of 21 vials believed to be containing heroin weighing 29 grams were seized from his possession. This major crackdown is a testament to the law enforcement authorities' dedicated efforts to curb the menace of drug abuse in the state.

Also, capture is expected to provide crucial insights that could in turn uncover significant leads for further investigation into the larger drug network operating in the state and beyond. But it must be noted that even though narcotics peddlers are arrested from time to time, the problem of narcotics has hardly been solved.