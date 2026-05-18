Assam: Short story compilation ‘Mon Gopan Bon’ released in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Mon Gopan Bon, an Assamese short story book compiled by Gyanalata Bora, an eminent poetess of Jamugurihat, was released at a function organized at the auditorium of Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj on Sunday by Dr Jatin Baruah, a retired Principal of Biswanath College. The programme was held with Bhaba Goswami, President of Jamuguri branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha in the chair. Unveiling the book, Dr Baruah said that the increasing numbers of printing and publication of Assamese books is a good sign.

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