Demow Lekhika Sanstha celebrates 4th Foundation Day with book releases

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The fourth foundation day of the Demow branch of the Lekhika Sanstha was organized in the auditorium of the Demow Press Club on May 9.

A meeting was organized under the presidency of Padma Lahon Chetia, President of Demow Branch Lekhika Sanstha, where a book based on Zubeen Garg's life, titled 'Nahar,' was released by Dr Krishna Jyoti Handique, Principal of Demow College.

Santana Borah's book titled 'Manu Huwar Hilpa' was also released by Padma Lahon Chetia.

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