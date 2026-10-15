Assam: Show-cause notices issued to fair price shops in Margherita over irregularities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Public Distribution System (PDS) in Margherita has come under renewed administrative scrutiny following complaints from beneficiaries over alleged short-weight ration supplies and irregular distribution of government-supplied wheat. Meanwhile, departmental inspections have reportedly detected deviations at several fair price shops, prompting show-cause notices to a number of vendors.

Following administrative intervention in the LPG distribution controversy involving Margherita Gas Supply, the Margherita co-district administration has turned its attention to other public issues affecting consumers and beneficiaries. Officials of the administration, in coordination with the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, inspected various fair price shops, weighing devices, retail outlets, and godowns to assess compliance with prescribed norms.

During the inspections, officials reportedly identified deviations relating to the hygienic storage of commodities, the display of mandatory signboards, and the proper communication of beneficiaries’ entitlements. Several vendors were reportedly served show-cause notices in connection with the deviations detected.

Meanwhile, a former member of a cooperative society has drawn attention to the transportation of rice consignments from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) depot in Tinsukia to designated wholesalers in Digboi and Margherita. According to the former member, loaded vehicles carrying rice for the two destinations were allegedly seen selling bags of rice along the route before reaching their intended destinations. The alleged transactions reportedly involved roadside dhabas, hotels, and grocery shops along the Makum–Tingrai-Bogapani stretch, as well as the Powai area near Margherita.

Adding another dimension to the issue, questions have emerged over the reported expiry of the transportation or PDS carriage contract. According to information received, a Tinsukia-based transporter continues to handle the carriage operations despite the stated expiry of the original contract period.

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