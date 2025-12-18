Fair price shop sealed in Sootea over illegal storage of ration items

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Food and Civil Supply Department under Biswanath district administration managed to size 20 quintal 36 kgs of government rice along with 13 kgs of masoor dal, 5 kgs of sugar, and 13 kgs of salt which had been illegally stored by one Ashok Sahu, owner of a fair price shop located at Sootea Old centre, on Tuesday late evening. According to information, the vigilance team consisted of Assistant Commissioner Pushpankar Patir, Supply Inspector Naba Kumar Bora along with Sootea and Biswanath police. The investigation team conducted a search operation inside the fair price shop and found the above-mentioned items stored illegally. Later on, the team sealed the fair price shop and registered a case at Sootea police station against the public distributor. The public distribution store comes under No. 1 Sootea Samabai Samiti. The police team apprehended the owner Ashok Sahu along with an employee. The consumers of the sealed public outlet will have to collect their regular government ration from a nearby fair price shop till the departmental procedure is over, said Naba Kumar Bora, Supply Inspector, Biswanath. He further added that the right of the consumers won't be violated and that the departmental proceedings would not hamper the consumers from getting the benefits of the government welfare scheme.

