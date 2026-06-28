Assam: Sibsagar Commerce College holds Awareness Programme on POSH Act

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SIVASAGAR: Sibsagar Commerce College recently organized an awareness and sensitisation programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act). The programme, held in the college’s Digital Room, was organized by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) with the objective of promoting awareness about workplace safety, gender sensitivity and the legal safeguards available against sexual harassment.

The programme was inaugurated by Vice Principal Bijoy Saikia, while Dr Lakhimi Dutta, Coordinator of the Internal Complaints Committee, conducted the proceedings.

Urjja Chaliha, a law student at Amity University, Noida, attended the programme as the resource person and addressed nearly 200 students and faculty members. In her presentation, she explained the key provisions of the POSH Act, its scope, complaint redressal procedures and the legal consequences for offenders. She underlined the importance of fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive work environment through awareness, vigilance and collective responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr Saumar Jyoti Mahanta commended the Internal Complaints Committee for organising the programme and thanked the resource person for her insightful presentation. He emphasised the need for sustained awareness initiatives on legal and social issues to help create safe and equitable educational institutions and workplaces.

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