International Women’s Day celebrated in Sibsagar Commerce College on theme ‘Women power brings socio-economic development’

SIVASAGAR: The International Women’s Day was celebrated in Sibsagar Commerce College on Thursday with great enthusiasm. The Women’s Study Cell and Department of Commerce of Sibsagar Commerce College organized the International Women’s Day under the theme, ‘Women Power: The Main Elixir of Socio Economic Development’. Entrepreneur and teacher Lakhirani Gogoi inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp, while the felicitation programme was done by Assistant Professor Jury Gohain, Malin Timungpi and Susmita Rajkhowa.

Principal of the college, Dr. Saumarjyoti Mahanta addressed the gathering with a welcome speech. Axomi Gogoi, Founder & Principal of Swaraj Academy Junior College, Nazira was also present at the panel discussion as a chief guest and delivered her speech on empowering women.

In his speech Dr. Mahanta said, “Women Power is the main key of socio economic development”. Associate Professor Dr. Lakhimi Dutta highlighted the issues faced by women in the day to day life. Associate Professor, Mrinali Mahanta secretary of the Women’s Study Cell commenced the panel discussion. Associate Professors Dr. Pankajjyoti Hazarika, Dr. Haren Hazarika participated in the panel discussion and gave their opinion on the present issues.

The programme was highlighted with a song dedicated to women presented by Assistant Professor Priyam Borgohain. Kaushik Shill and Sristi, two students studying in the college shared their experiences. Professors Trezalin Gayon Neog, Swashati Borah and Princhi Phukon also took part in the programme. Professor Mrinali Mahanta offered vote of thanks to the gathering for their valued presence and successful completion of the event.

Also Read: Importance of eco-friendly environment highlighted

Also Watch: