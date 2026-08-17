Assam: Sibsagar University concludes three-day student orientation programme 'Diksharambh 2026’

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SIVASAGAR: Sibsagar University concluded its three-day student orientation programme, ‘Diksharambh 2026’, on August 13, aimed at helping newly admitted students make a confident transition to university life. Held from August 11 to 13, the programme introduced freshers to the university’s academic environment, courses, facilities, examination system, career opportunities and avenues for higher education.

The programme also focused on promoting discipline, creativity, leadership, innovation and social responsibility. On August 11, various departments conducted separate orientation sessions, where faculty members explained course structures, study patterns, academic calendars, credit systems, university rules, laboratory facilities and safety protocols. Students were also briefed on higher education and career opportunities. Dean of Student Welfare Diganta Bora stressed responsible use of laboratories and university facilities and said talent-search activities were organised in cultural, literary, creative and other co-curricular fields.

The central programme on August 12 began with the university anthem. Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahadev Patgiri urged students to make effective use of university facilities while focusing on knowledge, academic excellence, creativity, discipline, ethical values and social responsibility. Registrar Dr Prafulla Chandra Kalita highlighted discipline, active academic participation and students’ responsibility in maintaining a healthy academic environment.

Prof Pranjal Borgohain of Dibrugarh University delivered a motivational lecture, encouraging students to maintain a positive outlook, set clear goals and pursue continuous self-development. Dr Nandita Goswami, Director of the Institution’s Innovation Council, discussed career guidance, innovation, entrepreneurship and higher education opportunities. Controller of Examinations Dr Rupam Kumar Gogoi explained the Academic Bank of Credits and its role in flexible learning under the National Education Policy, 2020.

Dean of Professional Courses Dr Bakul Chandra Patar urged students to contribute to a vibrant academic environment and properly use university resources. Students’ Union president Sudipta Chetia welcomed the freshers, while newly admitted students presented cultural programmes on August 12 and 13.

The final day focused on technology-related challenges, digital awareness and skills. DIG Chittaranjan Oja of the Assam Police Radio Organisation spoke on “Cyber Crime and AI: Protecting Our Digital Future”, highlighting responsible digital behaviour, emerging cyber threats and digital security.

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