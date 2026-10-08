Assam: Sibsagar University, NECTAR launch workshop on drone tech

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SIVASAGAR: A two-day workshop on drone technology began at Sibsagar University on Wednesday with the objective of enhancing knowledge of modern technology, practical skills, innovative thinking, and entrepreneurial capabilities among students.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Research and Development Cell (RDC) and Institutional Innovation Council (IIC) of Sibsagar University in collaboration with the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Shillong. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sibsagar University and NECTAR was also signed on the occasion.

The inaugural programme, held at the JPCM Lecture Hall of the university, was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahadev Patgiri, Director General of NECTAR Dr Arun Kumar Sharma, among others.

The MoU was subsequently signed by representatives of the two institutions in the presence of the participants. The agreement is expected to open up new avenues for academic and research collaboration and exchange, technological applications, and regional development, as well as joint initiatives and capacity-building programmes.

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