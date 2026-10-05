Assam News

Assam: Sibsagar University launches weekly student counselling sessions

Sibsagar University launches weekly counselling sessions with Dibrugarh University psychologist Dr Bahnimaan Baruah to support students facing academic and personal challenges.
Sibsagar University
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A special counselling and interactive session was organised at Sibsagar University on Saturday to support students in addressing mental well-being, personal and academic challenges, and other issues requiring guidance. The university has appointed Dr Bahnimaan Baruah, assistant professor in the Department of Applied Psychology, Dibrugarh University, as a counsellor. Under the initiative, Dr Baruah will be available at the university every Saturday to provide counselling and guidance on academic, personal, psychological and adjustment-related issues. More than 350 students from different departments attended the inaugural session.

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Sibsagar University
weekly student counselling sessions
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