Assam: Signages Marking PGR Lands Placed in West Karbi Anglong

Hamren: In a bid to clear the PGR lands from encroachments, the local administration has now put up signages to mark these areas. This action aligns with the recent demand for the clearing of the PGR and VGR lands of the region by the local Karbi population. Multiple meetings and discussions were undertaken between local organisations and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to clear these government lands from all encroachment.

In a very recent development, banners marking PGR lands were seen at multiple locations in the West Karbi Anglong district. According to sources, the banners were unveiled at the office of the circle officer of the Dongkamokam Revenue Circle in the presence of the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang.

According to sources, multiple similar banners have in put up in Kheroni, in localities including the local market, Tila Basti, Nepali Basti, Kachari Basti and Jampathar. Although the erection of these banners have raised questions regarding the ownership of these plots of land, local people see a ray of hope in these banners suggesting the removal of all encroachment from the marked areas. The local youth have also mentioned that these banners have been erected to mark the PGR

The installation of these boards has sparked controversy over their ownership and purpose, with concerns emerging that a demolition operation might target these locations. Meanwhile, the local youth have stated that the boards have been installed to identify PGR land. The banners also mention that the encroachers will be evicted as per the law. It remains to see if the necessary action is undertaken to clear these government lands and utilised as they should have been according to the law.