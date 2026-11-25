Guwahati: The Government of Assam's Information Technology Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharti Airtel Limited on Wednesday, November 25, to establish two Edge Data Centres in Jorhat and Silchar. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma witnessed the agreement, which aims to expand the state's regional digital infrastructure and cloud computing capacity.

The agreement between the Information Technology Department, Government of Assam, and Bharti Airtel Limited marks a planned expansion of digital infrastructure beyond the state's existing facilities.

Under the MoU, the two companies will establish Edge Data Centres in Jorhat and Silchar. The proposed facilities are intended to strengthen regional digital infrastructure and increase cloud computing capacity in Assam.

The agreement was exchanged at a ceremony in Assam on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attending as the witnessing authority.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to the importance of data centres in Assam's future digital development through an official social media broadcast during the signing ceremony.

He stated, "The new IT landscape is Data Centres and Assam is poised to reap its benefits. Witnessing the MoU signing with Airtel."

The Chief Minister's statement highlighted the state's interest in developing data centre infrastructure and expanding its participation in the digital economy.

Bharti Airtel's broader national Edge Data Centre strategy involves consolidating more than 100 mobile switching centres into 56 edge facilities across India.

The proposed Assam facilities in Jorhat and Silchar form part of the state's planned expansion of regional digital infrastructure through its partnership with the telecom company.

However, the MoU announcement does not disclose the individual capacity or technical specifications of either proposed centre.

Details concerning project timelines, capital expenditure and land allocation are also awaited. A more detailed state government announcement is expected to clarify these aspects of the proposed developments.

The proposed Airtel partnership adds to Assam's ongoing efforts to develop digital infrastructure for the Northeast.

Existing and planned projects include the National Data Centre in Amingaon and BSNL's upcoming facility near Guwahati.

The two proposed Edge Data Centres could further extend the state's regional infrastructure footprint.

The next major details to come are the investment commitments, implementation schedule and operational capacity of the Jorhat and Silchar facilities.