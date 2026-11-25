Bongaigaon: Bongaigaon Police rescued 25 buffaloes concealed inside specially fabricated compartments of a six-wheeler truck in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Tuesday night, November 24. The operation in the North Salmara area under Abhayapuri led to three arrests and the seizure of the vehicle as part of the state's crackdown on cattle smuggling.

Police discovered 25 buffaloes concealed in specially fabricated lower chambers inside the vehicle. The compartments were hidden beneath a dark tarp and stacked white sacks of husk.

The unusual concealment arrangement was used to hide the animals inside the six-wheeler truck. Police rescued all 25 buffaloes and seized the vehicle.

Reacting to the conditions inside the truck, Chief Minister Sarma wrote on social media, "Some sights are unbearable!"

Bongaigaon Police arrested three suspected smugglers in connection with the operation. The arrested individuals were identified as Jalal Haque, Ilias Ahmed and Jiarul Dewan Haque.

The seized vehicle was identified as a red Eicher six-wheeler bearing registration number AS15BC 0907.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon, is supervising the law enforcement operation, while the district police are handling the investigation.

Police have registered a case under relevant legal provisions. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the alleged mastermind behind the smuggling network.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details drawing attention to the conditions in which the buffaloes were transported.

He also reiterated the Assam government's enforcement position against illegal cattle transportation, stating, "Zero tolerance towards cattle smuggling."

The Chief Minister's statement reflects the state government's stated policy of taking action against illegal livestock trafficking and animal cruelty.

The operation forms part of an intensified statewide crackdown by Assam Police against illegal inter-state livestock trafficking under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act.

With three suspects arrested and the truck seized, investigators are continuing their probe into the alleged smuggling operation.

According to Bongaigaon Police, the investigation will focus on identifying and apprehending the primary mastermind believed to be behind the network.

The rescue of 25 buffaloes adds to the enforcement action being taken against cattle smuggling in Assam.