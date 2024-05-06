Assam: Silapathar Science College of Dhemaji district to host ICSSR National Seminar

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Silapathar Science College of Dhemaji district is set to host a two day-long national seminar sponsored by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) on "Socio-Economic Issues and Status of Fishermen of Subansiri river, Assam: Policy Drafting for Livelihood Enhancement" on June 28 and June 29 with sub-themes, such as river health and hazards, river resources and socio-economic development, water conflict, recent trends in socio-economic development, role of science and technology in socio-economic development, impact of dam construction, rural economy, biodiversity and socio-economy, water pollution and management, climate change and its impact on socio economic development, economic Botany and Zoology, river basin and its migration, flood and its impact on socio-economy of fishermen, natural disaster and ecological imbalance, environmental impact assessment, conservation of riverine ecosystem and biodiversity and other themes related to main theme.

The seminar is being organised by the Department of Zoology in association with the Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) at Silapathar Science College. The seminar aims to focus on the socio-economic issues and status of fishermen downstream of the Subansiri River and to draft policies for the livelihood enhancement of the fishermen. The seminar will feature esteemed resource persons from the Department of Zoology, Gauhati University, the Department of Life Science, Dibrugarh University, RARS, AAU, North Lakhimpur, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhabdev University. Participants from diverse backgrounds, including UG and PG students across various streams (multidisciplinary), research scholars, scientists, and faculty members of various institutions, are expected to attend the seminar. Dr. Pabitra Sarmah, convener of the seminar, requests all concerned send an abstract within 200 words on or before June 20 to the email addresses icssrns2024@gmail.com or psarmahnlp@rediffmail.com. The paper presentation will be held in both offline and online modes, and accommodation will be arranged on advanced payment for out-of-station participants.

