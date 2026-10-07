Assam: Silbheta Primary School in Bokakhat sets example of government institution excellence

This school has overcome access challenges to emerge as a model government school through dedicated teachers and community support

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Nestled amidst the scenic landscape near the famous Kakochang Waterfall, Silbheta Primary School under the Bokakhat Block Elementary Education Officer’s office has emerged as one of Assam’s most inspiring government schools. Frequently highlighted by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on their social media platforms, the institution once again received praise on Tuesday when the Education Minister described it as an exemplary school.

Despite its remote location and the absence of a proper road leading to the campus, Silbheta Primary School has become a model of excellence. The school’s classroom was constructed using the Rs 25,000 incentive awarded to the school after it secured an A+ grade in Gunotsav.

Although there are no residential houses in the immediate vicinity and access to the school remains challenging, Silbheta Primary School has enrolled 115 students, an impressive figure at a time when several government schools in more populated areas are being merged or closed due to declining enrolment.

Silbheta Primary School demonstrates how visionary leadership, dedicated teachers, community participation, and innovative use of available resources can transform a government school into a centre of excellence.

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