Silbheta Primary School Sets Example with Summer Vacation Learning Initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Silbheta Primary School in Bokakhat, which has often been praised by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Facebook page, is truly an exceptional institution.

The school is located in a remote area with no proper road leading to it. One has to cross the gateway to the famous Kakochang Waterfall, travel a short distance, and then take another difficult path on the left to reach the school. Despite its isolated location, the school is surrounded by a serene and refreshing natural environment.

Inside the campus is an open-air classroom, built using natural materials with the Rs 25,000 prize the school received for securing an A+ grade in Gunotsav. The campus is aesthetically designed, featuring tiled floors, colourful student artwork on the walls, a well-equipped library, and a large LED screen. Its cleanliness and well-maintained surroundings leave a lasting impression.

Although there are no nearby residential areas and the route is difficult, students travel from distant places to attend the school. At a time when several schools located even in populated areas have been shut down due to declining enrolment, this school has 115 students. The main reasons for its popularity among parents are the capable leadership of the headmistress and the dedicated service of its talented teaching staff. Headmistress Nandita Rajput, a recipient of the State Best Teacher Award, has also enrolled her own two children in the same school. Although the summer vacation has begun, the school is continuing to engage students through creative activities such as handicrafts, flower arrangement, and drawing classes. The training is being conducted by Himangshi Pegu, a student of Kamargaon College, and Anurag Saikia, a student of Kaziranga Model College.

On Thursday, Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa inaugurated the school's drinking water supply project and held a warm and interactive session with the students.

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