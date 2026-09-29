Assam: Silchar BJP refutes fake certificate charge against party candidates

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid the escalating controversy over the educational qualifications of candidates for the Silchar Municipal Corporation election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a challenge to its detractors. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to arrive in Silchar on September 30 to campaign for the municipal corporation elections. Ahead of the chief minister's visit, the district BJP leadership strongly dismissed allegations that several party candidates had submitted fake educational certificates, issuing a stern counter-challenge.

Speaking at an election rally, district BJP President Rupam Saha stated that critics are engaging in misleading politics regarding the qualifications of BJP candidates. "Are those making these allegations magistrates? Do they consider themselves above the judicial system?" Saha asked.

Meanwhile, Minister Kaushik Rai informed that the chief minister will address an election meeting at the Police Parade Ground at 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Allegations have emerged that among the 38 BJP candidates, several lack the required minimum qualifications and have allegedly attached certificates from unapproved or bogus institutions with their affidavits. Protesting this, a few disgruntled party ticket seekers revolted and entered the electoral fray as independent candidates. In response, the state BJP unit suspended 12 rebellious candidates along with 4 others who campaigned on their behalf.

In addition, legal petitions have been filed in court against three BJP candidates. The court has already issued summonses to two candidates-Ataur Rahman Laskar and Sumana Das-while a case has also been registered against another candidate, Papli Karmakar.

Attending an event to release the party's election manifesto, state BJP President Dilip Saikia asserted that there is no ambiguity regarding the educational qualifications of any party candidate and that tickets were awarded after thorough evaluation. Minister Kaushik Rai echoed this stance, stating that such allegations are completely baseless. He added that since some individuals have approached the court, the matter will be adjudicated there.

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