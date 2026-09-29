Assam News

Assam: Silchar declares October 3 as public holiday for civic poll

The Governor of Assam has declared October 3 as a public holiday within the jurisdiction of the Silchar Municipal Corporation on account of the civic body poll.
Public Holiday
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A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Governor of Assam has declared October 3 as a public holiday within the jurisdiction of the Silchar Municipal Corporation on account of the civic body poll.  As per a notification issued in this regard, all State Government offices, educational institutions, and financial institutions located within the municipal corporation area shall remain closed on October 3 on account of the public holiday.

Also Read: People will silently vote for Congress in Silchar municipal poll: Ripun Bora

Public Holiday
civic poll
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