People will silently vote for Congress in Silchar municipal poll: Ripun Bora

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Ordinary citizens will silently cast their votes in favour of Congress candidates in the upcoming inaugural Silchar Municipal Corporation elections, claimed former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, he levelled a series of serious allegations against the BJP government.

Bora stated that there is widespread public anger against the BJP, alleging that the ruling party has maintained control by intimidating citizens and exerting undue pressure. He further claimed that by delaying elections for the past six years, the government systematically curtailed the democratic rights of the residents. He further noted that the current election is taking place only after the High Court intervened following a writ petition filed by a civic forum.

Bora criticised the administration for increasing various local taxes without an elected municipal board in place, specifically highlighting steep hikes in trade license fees and water tariffs.

Addressing the election process, the Congress leader alleged foul play regarding candidate withdrawals, claiming that Congress nominees in three wards were coerced into withdrawing their nomination papers through intimidation.

Echoing similar concerns, All India Congress Committee (AICC) National Secretary Prithviraj Sathe stated that complaints had been formally lodged with the State Election Commission against 13 BJP candidates. He alleged that these candidates submitted fake educational certificates and incomplete documentation. However, Sathe expressed disappointment that no investigative action had been taken despite the formal complaints.

Sathe further accused Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). He pointed out that the Chief Minister announced a Rs 100-crore development package for Silchar on Wednesday, asserting that making such financial announcements while the election code is actively in force constitutes a direct breach of electoral guidelines.

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