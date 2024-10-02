Assam: Silchar Municipal Board gears up for safe Durga Puja

Silchar: Municipal Board (SMB) stepped up its preparation for the ensuing Durga puja. In a meeting at the SMB conference hall on Monday, chaired by the MP Parimal Suklabaidya with the prominent citizens and officials from various department, a plan was chalked out to ensure an incident free festivity.

Suklabaidya stressed the need for maintaining peace and adherence to the rules during the celebration. He said, it was the collective duty of the organizers and the community to maintain safety and harmony.

Key directives were laid out for all Durga Puja committees, making them fully accountable for any breaches of regulations. The committees were instructed to secure necessary permissions from authorities like PWD Roads, PWD NH, SMB, Traffic Police, and local schools for constructing pandals and gates on public land. In addition, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) would certify temporary electric connections to ensure compliance with safety standards, and the power provider was requested to ensure uninterrupted supply during the festival.

ADC & Executive officer, SMB, Van Lal Limpuia Nampui highlighted the priority of public safety this year, particularly regarding women and children. He emphasized the need for puja committees to deploy volunteers, with a specific focus on female volunteers for added security. These volunteers must wear ID cards issued by the puja committee and countersigned by the police. To further enhance safety, every pandal must be equipped with first-aid boxes and life-saving equipment.

In line with environmental concerns, the SMB had mandated the display of “Zero Use of Plastic” banners at every pandal, with strict prohibitions on single-use plastics to promote a cleaner, greener celebration. Additionally, each Puja committee was directed to install dustbins near pandals and assign at least 10 labourers to assist during the immersion ceremony at Sadarghat.

Further measures include the installation of backup generators, sand-filled buckets, and fire extinguishers at all pandals to handle potential emergencies. The immersion ceremonies would take place on October 13 and October 14, with the PHE department ensuring drinking water supply twice daily throughout the celebrations. The PWD Roads department was instructed to repair potholes before Durga Puja, and halogen lights would be installed in front of all government buildings for better illumination.

Also Read: Delhi: Meeting Organised on Bamboo Sector Development in Northeast

Also Watch: