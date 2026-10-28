Assam: Silchar Municipal Corporation Notifies Names of 42 Elected Councillors

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The names of all 42 newly elected councillors of the Silchar Municipal Corporation have been officially published in the Assam Government Gazette, paving the way for the constitution of the city’s first municipal corporation board.

The gazette notification, issued under the authority of the Governor of Assam, was published by Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner and Secretary to the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs.

According to official sources, the formation of the new corporation board, including the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, is expected to be completed before Diwali. Urban Development Minister Kaushik Rai is scheduled to leave for Dispur on Wednesday, where the reservation process for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts is likely to be finalised.

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