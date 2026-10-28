Nagara Naam Artiste and Philanthropist Bhabit Haloi Passes Away at 81

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Bhabit Haloi, 81, a prominent social worker, Nagara Naam artiste and philanthropist of Doomdooma, died suddenly on Monday morning, casting a pall of gloom over the town.

A resident of Sookerating No. 8 under Ward No. 9 of Doomdooma, Haloi was a major donor and adviser to the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti (DAPANMS). He also served as an adviser to the Sookerating Durga Puja Committee and was a founding member of the Doomdooma Shiva Mandir Committee.

Haloi attended Lakshmi Puja at the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja premises on Sunday night and returned home around 11 pm in apparently good health. He later complained of chest pain but did not seek medical attention that night. On Monday morning, he was admitted to Dr PJ Deka Nursing Home, where he died as doctors began examining him.

His last rites were performed at the Doomdooma cremation ground in the presence of a large number of mourners. He leaves behind his wife, a son-in-law, grandson Dhritishman Barua, a Class IX student interested in social service, and other relatives.

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