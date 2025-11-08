Assam: Silchar resonates with ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Aamar Sonar Bangla’ for varying reasons

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In the last 24 hours, Silchar resonated with two immortal songs, composed by two eminent Bengali litterateurs, however, for varying reasons.

On Thursday evening, a group of leading citizens and members of various organizations assembled at the pedestal of Khudiram statue on Thursday and sang in chorus Tagore's ‘Aamar Sonar Bangla Ami Tomay Bhalobashi,’ to register a protest against Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent threat of slapping sedition charge against the Sribhumi Congress for singing a couplet of the song as it was the national anthem of Bangladesh.

On Friday afternoon, the BJP leaders brought out a rally and sang ‘Vande Mataram,’ by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay to mark the 150th anniversary of the composition of the song which once ignited indomitable zeal of patriotism against the British rulers. MP Parimal Shuklabaidya, Minister Kaushik Rai, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, and former MP Dr Rajdeep Roy joined the chorus held near Goldighi shopping mall.

