Assam: Silver jubilee of first Bodo video album celebrated in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: The silver jubilee of the first-ever Bodo video album "Angni Gwswni Gwdwi Rao" was celebrated with great enthusiasm on the banks of the Gaurang River in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

The producers marked the glorious 25-year journey of the album by cutting a commemorative cake during the celebration. The historic production holds a special place in the evolution of Bodo music and video culture and is widely regarded as a milestone in the growth of the Bodo entertainment industry. The jubilee celebration brought together several senior artistes and cultural personalities associated with the early days of the Bodo music scene.

BTC EM for Cultural Affairs Maheswar Basumatary, veteran singers including Sulekha Basumatary, Bigrai Brahma, and Gautam Brahma attended the event, along with many senior actors who were part of the album's journey.

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