Assam: Sipajhar College opens research centre with folk culture workshop

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Sipajhar College Research Society in collaboration with IQAC, Sipajhar College organized a daylong workshop on "Folk Culture of Darrang" on Thursday. The event coincided with the ceremonial inauguration of the Sipajhar College Research Centre on Thursday.

Dr. Nagendra Nath Sarma, a veteran scholar and president of the Sipajhar College Governing Body inaugurated the Research Centre in presence of Prof. Kanak Chandra Saharia, former HoD of Assamese at Gauhati University and Prof. Bijay Kr. Sarma, Professor and Research Guide at Srimanta Sankaradeva University, Nagaon. Prof. Saharia spoke on manuscripts and performing arts of Darrang, while Prof. Sarma discussed folk culture and ancient temples of the greater Darrang region.

Chaired by Imran Hussain Associate Professor at Sipajhar College, the workshop was inaugurated by legislator Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi while Dr. Satyendra Kr. Sarma, Principal of the College, delivered the welcome address.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty, students, and research scholars, fostering a vibrant academic atmosphere that highlighted Darrang's rich cultural heritage.

It concluded with an interactive session and a vote of thanks by Phanindra Kr. Nath, Convenor of the workshop and HoD of History, Sipajhar College. The day-long programme marked a successful launch for the newly established Research Centre, as stated in a press communiqué issued by Sipajhar College on Friday.

