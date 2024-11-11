Assam: Sit-in protest against journalists’ assault at Samaguri

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Over hundred of journalists from Nagaon as well as Samaguri on Sunday staged a sit in protest in front of Samaguri Police Station, condemning the assault on three journalists by Congress workers while covering a firing incident at Muri puthikhati area under Samaguri PS.

The journalists, including News18 Assam North East’s Nilutpal Bora, NKTV’s Nava Baruah and other one, were attacked by some Congress workers there while reporting. Congress supporters also attempted to damage a video camera belonging to them

Journalist unions, including Journalists’ Union of Assam and All Assam Journalists’ Union, denounced the incident, demanding immediate arrest of the attackers.

A complaint was filed at Samaguri Police Station in connection with the incident, sources stated.

