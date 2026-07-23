Assam: Sitala Maa Puja organised in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Sitala Maa Mandir Committee, in association with the locals, organised the Sitala Maa Puja on Tuesday at the Sitala Mandir premises situated in Demow Chariali near the NH-37 road. It is the oldest Sitala Puja in Demow. On Tuesday morning, the puja started with Kalash Yatra, followed by rituals. Devotees from various places came and offered prayers at the temple. In the evening, prasad along with khichdi was distributed among the devotees.

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