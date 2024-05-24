Assam: Situation in Lakhimpur tense following custodial death of a detainee at Khelmati Police Outpost

LAKHIMPUR: Following an incident of a custodial death of a detainee at Khelmati Police Outpost in North Lakhimpur town, tensed situation prevailed at the outpost premises on Thursday. It led to massive protests by residents.

As per reports, the victim was arrested by the police for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and later died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody. The deceased has been identified as Arbash Ali (42) who resided at Chandmari under North Lakhimpur town. Regarding the death of the person, Lakhimpur Additional Superintendent of Police Laba Kumar Deka said that the accused, who was sitting on a bench inside the police outpost on Wednesday night, suddenly fell down and then he was immediately shifted to the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital where he was declared “brought dead” by doctors.

Following the death man, the family members of the deceased and the residents gathered at the police outpost premises from Thursday morning and demonstrated a massive protest against the incident. The protesters demanded a thorough investigation, claiming there was foul play involved regarding the death of the accused. The family members accused the police of brutally assaulting Ali at the police outpost. Afterward, irate mob attacked the police outpost by pelting stones. During the attack, several police personnel including working journalists named Kushal Saikia, video journalists Chiranjeev Saikia, Rantujyoti Dutta, Bhaben Borah sustained injuries. To control the irate mob, police had to conduct blank fire, lathi charge and use tear gas.

Lakhimpur police suspected that the mob was instigated by anti-social elements who arrived at the place outside of the district to break the law and order. It is known that Lakhimpur police has gained clue in this regards. Lakhimpur police already arrested one Jahangir Ali in connection of the outpost attack incident. Security forces were deployed in the area to avert any possible untoward incident.

On the other hand police In-Charge (IC) of the Khelmati outpost was suspended following the incident. The development was announced by Assam DGP GP Singh on “X” formerly known as Twitter. He said that the IC Dipankar Changmai and an on-duty sentry have been suspended following the incident. Singh also mentioned that an independent inquiry, led by the Additional SP of Biswanath, has been initiated and all the legal procedures have been followed regarding the incident.

Taking to his X handle, the DGP Singh, “Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with on duty sentry at time of incident.” “Independent Inquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath and all mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed,” he added.

Also Read: Assam: Athiabari Forest Range Officer Kankan J.Kaushik in trouble for alleged involvement in bribery case

Also Watch: