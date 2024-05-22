Assam: A joint initiative of North Lakhimpur College and Sadiya College organized a seminar on ‘Cultural Heritage of Sadiya’

LAKHIMPUR: The Assamese Departments of North Lakhimpur College and Sadiya College jointly organized a seminar and field study programme on 'Cultural Heritage of Sadiya' on May 18 and May 19. The seminar, which was held in the auditorium of Sadiya College, was moderated by Dr. Shardi Bora, Head of the Department of Physics. The seminar kicked off with a chorus by the students of the college. It was chaired by Principal Dr. Bhupen Chutia. Dr. Arabinda Rajkhowa, Head of the Department of Assamese, North Lakhimpur College, explained the objective of the seminar and said that the Assamese Department of the college has been conducting such seminars regularly to introduce the upcoming generations to the cultural diversity and heritage of Assam. He added that an attempt has been made to study the heritage of Sadiya this year as part of the initiatives. As one of the resource persons for the seminar, journalist Bogen Gogoi, delivered an informative lecture on the cultural resources of Sadiya based on legends, myths, and written history.

Another resource person, Hemanta Kumar Deuri, the Head of the Department of Assamese at Sadiya College, delivered his lecture on the history of the culture of the Deuri community of Sadiya and the changes in the culture over time. Dr. Dhananjan Kalita, Associate Professor, Department of Assamese, North Lakhimpur College, also took part in the seminar, wherein the Youth Tourism Club of Sadiya College presented an overview of the tourism of Sadiya.

In the second session of the seminar, Principal Dr. Bhupen Chutia shed light on "The reconstruction of Sadiya during the colonial period."

The researchers of the Department of Assamese, North Lakhimpur College, and the second-semester post-graduate students of the same academic department participated in the second session. On the second day, field study programmes covered the visits to historic Burha-Burhi Shal, Pratima Garh, and Padum Pukhuri of Sadiya, along with the "Bhishmak Nagar" and "Golden Pagoda" located in Arunachal Pradesh. During the course of the field study programmes, adequate data about the historic places and monuments was collected from resourceful personalities and other experts by holding interactive sessions with them. Sadiya College professors like Brojen Shaikia, Dr. Deependra Kumar Khanal, Elina Saikia, and Shibani Baruah actively participated in the programmes.

Also Read: Assam Chief Minister Praises Global Impact of Assam Tea

Also Watch: