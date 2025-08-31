Assam: Situation tense following murder of housewife at Goreswar

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: A murder shook Bengnahati near Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district on Friday evening. As per reports, a man named Bhargab Deka (30 years) brutally hacked his brother Pranjit Deka’s wife Dali Deka (25 years) to death with a sharp weapon following a family-related dispute.

According to family sources, the quarrel turned violent and Bhargab Deka killed his sister-in-law Dali Deka on the spot. The shocking murder has created a tense situation in the area.

Goreswar police, upon being informed, immediately rushed to the spot, recovered the dead body, and sent it for post-mortem. Police have also visited the crime scene for investigation. The accused, Bhargav Deka, has already surrendered at Goreswar police station.

