Murder case in Jamugurihat: One arrested in Thulatika village

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One Agni Burathoki, a resident of Thulatika village under Jamuguri police station, was arrested in connection with a murder case on Friday. The apprehended person was sent to Tezpur jail by the police team. According to information, one Suradhwani Devi, a widow and a mother of two minors and a resident of Thulatika village, was found dead in the backyard of her house on June 21. She had gone missing from her house on the night of June 20. The villagers tried to trace her whereabouts on that night but failed. Later, her body was spotted by the villagers in the backyard of her house on June 21. A police team reached the site and the body was sent for autopsy which revealed that she was pregnant although her husband had died three years ago. Local residents expressed doubt that she was killed. The police team expedited the investigation process and arrested Burathoki. The local residents have demanded an exemplary punishment for the culprit.

