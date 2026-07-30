Assam: Sivasagar administration cracks down on price gouging amid flood crisis

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Acting on complaints of unjustified price hikes and other unfair trade practices during the ongoing flood situation, the Sivasagar district administration conducted surprise inspections across several wholesale and retail markets in the district.

The inspection drive was led by an Executive Magistrate of the district administration, along with officials of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department. The raids were launched following allegations that some unscrupulous traders were taking advantage of the flood situation by charging exorbitant prices for essential commodities.

During the inspection, officials received complaints that Supreme Sweets, located near KP Chariali in Sivasagar, had allegedly collected bottled drinking water meant for flood-affected people and sold it to other customers. A formal complaint has been lodged against the establishment at the Sivasagar police station.

The inspection team also found allegations against Baruah Brothers for selling essential commodities at inflated prices. In another case, Sivasagar Enterprise was accused of attempting to create an artificial shortage of candles in order to increase prices. Both establishments were issued strict warnings by the district administration.

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