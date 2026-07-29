Sivasagar Administration Asks 10-Day Extension Of Summer Vacation For Flood-Hit Region

Guwahati: The Sivasagar district administration has sought a 10-day extension of the summer vacation for schools severely affected by the ongoing floods, citing concerns over the safety and well-being of students.

Nearly 500 schools across the district have been impacted by the devastating floods, disrupting the education of more than 70,000 students. In view of the prevailing situation, Sivasagar Inspector of Schools Samiran Bora has written to the Directorate of Secondary Education and the Directorate of Elementary Education, requesting that the summer break for flood-affected schools be extended until 10th August.

The proposal aims to ensure the safety of students while allowing sufficient time for schools to recover from flood damage before classes resume. The letter also states that schools unaffected by the floods will reopen as scheduled on 1st August, provided the proposal for the extension is approved by the authorities.

If the request is accepted, flood-affected schools across Sivasagar will remain closed for an additional 10 days, providing relief to thousands of students and their families as the district continues to recover from the flood crisis.