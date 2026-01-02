Assam: Sivasagar DC Aayush Garg given a send-off

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Following his transfer as District Commissioner of Cachar district, the outgoing District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Aayush Garg, was accorded a formal farewell felicitation at a programme held at Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office on Thursday.

Garg had assumed charge as the District Commissioner of Sivasagar on September 21, 2024, and during his tenure, he discharged his responsibilities with efficiency and dedication. As a mark of respect and appreciation, he was felicitated with a traditional Assamese phulam gamosa, xorai, and a symbolic memento comprising items reflecting the glorious historical heritage of Sivasagar district.

Addressing the gathering, the outgoing District Commissioner shared his experiences and insights gained during his tenure in the district. He acknowledged the collective efforts and contributions of officers and staff of various departments, including the District Commissioner's Office, towards the overall development of the district. Officials present at the programme also reflected on their professional experiences while working under his leadership.

