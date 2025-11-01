The Final Note of a Legend: Garima Saikia Garg Bids an Emotional Farewell to Zubeen’s 'Dream'

Guwahati: As the screen came to life with 'Roi Roi Binale', the farewell film of late icon Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Garg sat among admirers at the Calvin Gold Cinema in Fancy Bazar. A silent atmosphere prevails that conveys more than words could. Her eyes were shining with pride and sadness.

Every frame and note seemed to whisper his name. “This was his dream project,” Garima explained softly, her voice shaking with appreciation and anguish. “Everything has gone just as Zubeen intended.” She recalled that he had to leave for Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival before finishing the dubbing. “But, owing to the persistent efforts of Amrit Pritam and Debajit Changmai, a miracle occurred; Zubeen’s voice can now be heard in every dialogue, in every frame. His presence continues to fill the screen.

Garima expressed profound gratitude to everyone who had helped bring her husband’s vision to life. “The entire team has kept his spirit alive. Everyone in Assam believes Zubeen is still with us.” The screening was more than just a film event; it was a time of collective memory. IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Jayanta Borah, and Jatin Borah joined the crowd to honour the late singer, musician, and filmmaker who moulded Assamese culture through his talent.

Garima expressed her emotions on social media after watching the film. “People have shown immense love and cooperation for this film.” According to her. “It took a lot of courage to watch it. I would have been happier if he had seen it for himself.” Her remarks conveyed the sorrow of absence as well as the strength of an unwavering love. And as the credits rolled, Garima murmured the words that every heart in the auditorium knew: Zubeen had gone nowhere. He lives on in every melody, river breeze, and heartbeat that continues to sing his songs.