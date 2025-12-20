Assam: Sivasagar District Library gets new identity as ‘Gyanakush’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar District Library has been given a new and modern identity with its renaming as ‘Gyanakush,’ marking a significant step towards promoting reading culture and knowledge dissemination in the district. The revamped library was formally inaugurated on Thursday by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg.

Speaking on the occasion, the district commissioner expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to all those who extended their support in transforming the library into an attractive, modern knowledge hub. He stated that the initiative was undertaken with the aim of giving the district library a contemporary outlook while making it more accessible and useful for readers, students, and aspirants of competitive examinations.

The project has been completed with financial assistance from Numaligarh Refinery Limited and the District Mineral Foundation. The district commissioner informed that within a short span of time, around 150 school libraries across the district have been digitally connected with the district library. The facility has also been upgraded to cater to students preparing for competitive examinations.

He further revealed plans to establish a community radio station within the library premises, to be managed and operated by readers and students themselves. Emphasising the importance of effective utilization, Garg remarked, “Creating modern infrastructure is not a big achievement; its proper use alone determines its true value.”

Presiding over the programme, Chairperson of the Project Construction Committee and Additional District Commissioner Geetalee Dowarah thanked the district commissioner, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department Dulal Barman, District Librarian Nayan Das, and all individuals associated with the project. She also specially acknowledged the contributions of Architect Pallab Kumar Chutia and Senior District Administrative Assistant Bhaskarjyoti Das.

