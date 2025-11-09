Sivasagar DC Aayush Garg inspects ongoing construction at District Library

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner, Aayush Garg, on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing construction work at the District Library, which is currently under development.

During his visit, the District Commissioner conducted a detailed assessment of the progress made so far and interacted with the officials engaged in the project. He inquired about the timeline of each phase of construction and examined various aspects related to quality, design, and safety standards being maintained at the site.

Garg emphasized the importance of completing the project within the stipulated time frame and directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the pace of work without compromising on quality. He also stressed the need for close coordination among the departments involved to ensure smooth execution of the remaining tasks.

The District Commissioner expressed optimism that once completed, the new District Library building would serve as a modern hub for learning, research, and cultural enrichment for the people of Sivasagar.

