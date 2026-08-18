Assam: Sivasagar flood situation remains grim as 5.74 lakh people affected

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The flood situation in Sivasagar district continues to remain a matter of concern, with extensive areas across five revenue circles affected by the prevailing flood. According to the cumulative flood report of the District Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) for the period from July 19 to August 16, a total of 476 villages have been affected, with 5,74,689 people impacted and 28,356.09 hectares of cropland submerged.

The affected areas comprise the Sivasagar, Nazira, Amguri and Demow revenue circles, along with parts of the Sonari Revenue Circle. Sivasagar Revenue Circle has reported the highest number of affected villages at 163, followed by Nazira with 127, Amguri with 106, Demow with 60 and Sonari (part) with 20 villages.

Among the affected areas, Amguri Revenue Circle recorded the highest extent of crop damage, with 9,364 hectares of crop area submerged, followed by Nazira with 8,551 hectares and Sivasagar with 7,895.89 hectares. Sivasagar Revenue Circle recorded the highest number of affected people at 2,07,698, followed by Nazira with 1,35,856 and Demow with 1,21,926.

The affected population comprises 2,50,330 males, 2,52,092 females and 72,267 children, indicating the widespread impact of the flood on communities across the district. The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely and coordinate relief and response measures across the affected areas. Relief camps and distribution centres have been opened in the affected revenue circles to provide immediate assistance to the flood-affected population.

The extensive inundation of agricultural land has also emerged as a major concern, with more than 28,000 hectares of cropland submerged, potentially affecting agricultural livelihoods across the district. Assessment of damage to houses, infrastructure, fisheries, livestock and other sectors is continuing.

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