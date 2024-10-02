Assam: Sivasagar Police Seize Drugs Worth Lakhs on NH-37, Four Arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a major operation conducted by the Sivasagar police, drugs worth several lakhs of rupees were seized near the Pragati Chariali on the National Highway-37. Four individuals, including two men and two women, were arrested in connection with the case.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, the police pursued a Volkswagen Polo bearing registration number AS-01-AR-1122 traveling from Jorhat to Dibrugarh. The car was intercepted near the Pragati Chariali after a chase that began from the Bhatiapar area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Parvez Hussain (Golaghat), Nirjul Hussain (Garia Gaon, Morigaon), Amirban Bibi (Garia Gaon, Morigaon), and Rijbina Ahmed (Garia Gaon, Morigaon). The police seized 123.95 grams of drugs hidden in 10 soap cases from the vehicle. In addition to the drugs, cash, a car, and mobile phones were also confiscated.

