Assam: Sivasagar road named after Zubeen Garg inaugurated on his birth anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: On the birth anniversary of the beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, a public road in historic Sivasagar town was formally inaugurated on Tuesday in his memory. The stretch of road from near the Dikhow bridge to the Darbar Field Tiniali was officially declared and dedicated as 'Zubeen Garg Road.'

The initiative was jointly undertaken by Nikhil Asom Janaganatantrik Gana Swaraj Party, Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS), Aalok Sangha, and local residents. The inaugural ceremony, addressed by chief coordinator and senior journalist Pranjal Rajguru, was presided over by Ratnamoni Sharma, who lit the ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes to mark the beginning of the event.

Distinguished guests including educationist Jyotiprasad Dutta, senior journalists Bhairab Munda, Joyjyoti Gogoi, Mustaqur Rahman, Farid Islam Hazarika, and writer Samsul Barik delivered speeches honouring Zubeen Garg's contributions to Assamese music and culture. The programme also witnessed participation from several social workers, along with members of the local Amolapatty Traders' Association.

