Assam: Zubeen Park inaugurated on his 53rd birth anniversary at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: To commemorate the 53rd birth anniversary of the legendary musician, Zubeen Garg, a Zubeen Park was inaugurated inside the premises of Bharaliporiya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam located on the eastern bank of the Jiya Bharali river on Tuesday. Forest Man, Padma Shri Jadav Payeng inaugurated the memorial park by planting saplings of Nahar. A total of one hundred and one Nahar plants were planted inside the park. A complete park with a bust of the iconic singer will be unveiled shortly inside the park, informed Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika. Talking to the mediapersons, MLA Hazarika said that Zubeen Garg had a good relation with the Kanyaka family and had visited the agri-farm many times. He also said that Zubeen Garg had selected Kanayaka and its natural site as his shooting site for his films. MLA Hazarika said, "Zubeen was a nature lover and we have to put our efforts together in conservation of nature and ecology as well." Inaugurating the Zubeen Memorial Park, Forest Man Jadav Payeng said that Zubeen was an environmentalist who advocated for Nahar plantation and nature conservation as well. The inaugural session was attended by Manash Pratim Saikia, CDC, Naduar, Moti Kumar Newar, Munmuni Payeng, Niraj Nishim Hazarika along with other dignitaries. Nitumani Bora conducted the proceedings.

Also Read: ‘Zubeen Tirtha’ inaugurated on his 53rd birth anniversary at Bokakhat